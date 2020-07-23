Wireless Doorbell WiFi Smart Video Doorbell 720P HD Smart Security Camera Doorbell with Realtime Push Alerts Watchdog Surveillance System Night Vision 3pcs Batteries 16G SD Card



WIFI Smart Video Doorbell, Guardian Of Your Home!

Smart PIR Motion Detection & IR Night Motion

Immediately sends a notification to your phone when someone rings the doorbell or triggers the PIR motion sensor.

The infrared light will automatically turn on at night and infrared night vision will be performed with clear 720P HD video.

Warm Tips:

1. Motion detection can sometimes false alerts because of large heat sources such as cars, the rising or setting sun or reflections off a shiny object. Please install the video doorbell in a place to avoid the sun.

2. Not fully waterproof, please install it on the area without rain.

3. The Wireless Video Doorbell supports WIFI 2.4GHz, DOES NOT support WIFI 5GHz.

🏡 【TWO-WAY AUDIO】: Smart WIFI doorbell use built-in microphone and speakers with noise cancellation, you can see and talk with your visitors anywhere. The sensitive time is adjustable to start loop recording, and the expired video will be automatically deleted.

🏡 【PIR MOTION DETECTION】: Once a move is detected or a visitor presses the doorbell, an alert is sent to your mobile device at once. IR night vision with 166°view angle, 720P, automatic switching, providing HD pictures in 24 hours, keep you and your family safe.

🏡 【LOWER POWER】: Newly upgraded low power technology, only three 18650 batteries with a pointed tip are needed. In low power mode, our doorbell consumes power slowly so it can work for 8-10 months in general.

🏡 【EASY TO SET UP】: No wires needed. Just need Installation, Download the App and Match. It support Android, iOS, Windows. 2.4GHz WIFI, strong penetration, stable transmission, ensuring clear and smooth picture.

🏡 【SUPPORT MULTIPLE DEVICES】: Support multiple device connections, all family members monitor and protect home security together. We provide 24-hour customer service, if you have any questions, feel free to contact us