Wireless Doorbell, Smart 720P HD WiFi Security Camera with Two-Way Talk, Night Vision, PIR Motion Detection, Self storage function and App Control for iOS and Android (Batteries, SD Card NOT Included)



Price: $57.29

Specification:

Model: B10

Color: Black

Resolution: 1280 * 720

Lens Angle :170°

Infrared Night Vision: 850nm

WIFI: Support 802.11 b/G/n 2.4 G

Audio: Supports feedback

Record: Miniature SD card

Memory: 8 gb / 16 gb / 32 gb (NOT included)

★ Sensitivity can be adjusted. Simple Installation: No wiring required. It doesn’t take much time and effort. Then you’ll see a fine doorbell by the door. It is convenient and artistic. Night Vision: Infrared night vision can also work at night without lights.

★ You can see everything in your home no matter where you are and whenever. B10 visual doorbell, wireless, simple installation, HD 720P camera, extra long standby time.

★ With it, you don’t have to worry about anything outside the door. you just need to go to the door and press the controller to see anything outside. the HD camera allows you to see everything clearly and identify everything. it is your loyal security guard.

★ No wiring, battery power, video intercom, easy installation; power supply. Long standby, low-power technology, can be used for visual intercom (app can set phone or SMS reminder) PIR detection function anytime, anywhere, and can record the sensed scene in the visible range of the machine