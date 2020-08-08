Wireless Doorbell by SadoTech – Waterproof Door Bells & Chimes Wireless Kit – Over 1000-Foot Range, 52 Door Bell Chime, 4 Volume Levels with LED Flash – Wireless Doorbells for Home – Model C (MBlack)

Price: $21.99
(as of Aug 08,2020 19:47:34 UTC – Details)
Product Description
52 Premium Chimes
Patent-pending sound chip
Largest premium selection of real ding-dong chimes
No annoying or “tinny” childish melody ringtones
Effective Long Operating Range
Over 1000 ft wireless range in open area
Proven to operate through walls and doors
Effective for large homes, apartment buildings, offices or warehouses
Ultra Long Battery Life
Includes long life battery for transmitter button
Low usage: lasts up to 3 years
Med usage: 1-2 years
High usage: up to 1 year
Weatherproof / Waterproof
Operates in all weather conditions
Functional between -4°F to 140°F
Always Loud Enough When You Need It
4 volume levels up to 115dB
Convenient low level setting for quiet areas
Visual LED indicator
Smart Memory Function
Retain chime and volume settings during power outages
No need to configure doorbell settings again if unplugged
Attractive Color Options
Vivid color options available
Make sure everyone notices your doorbell button
Available in White, Black, Matte Black, Grey, Beige, Blue, Yellow, Red, and Green
Versatile and Expandable Doorbell System
Build your own simple alert system
Add up to 20 additional buttons, receivers or sensors
Ringtones
52
52
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
Wireless Range
over 1000 ft
over 1000 ft
over 1000 ft
over 1000 ft
over 1000 ft
over 1000 ft
LED indicators
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Expandable
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Instruction Manual Included
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Color
White, Lime Green, Pink Red, Baby Blue, Yellow, Black, Beige, Brown & Gray/Grey
White and Black
White and Black
White and Black
White
White
Optional Add-Ons
Receivers, Transmitter, Motion Sensors and Door Sensors
Receivers, Transmitter, Motion Sensors and Door Sensors
Receivers, Transmitter, Motion Sensors and Door Sensors
Receivers, Transmitter, Motion Sensors and Door Sensors
Receivers, Transmitter, Motion Sensors and Door Sensors
Receivers, Transmitter, Motion Sensors and Door Sensors
★AS SEEN ON QVC, FOX, ABC, NBC & CBS News – “It’s built well, and it has a nice minimalist style” – Business Insider.
★UNLIKE IMITATION door chimes for home THAT STOP WORKING after months or even days, the SadoTech Door Chime is the real deal. Featured on QVC, FOX, ABC, NBC & CBS News, our PATENTED DESIGN uses only the HIGHEST QUALITY microchips & electronics for LONG RANGE WIRELESS & even LONGER BATTERY LIFE. Avoid the disappointment & frustration of other doorbell chimes & enjoy the FLEXIBILITY our doorbell button creates. “It’s built well, and it has a nice minimalist style” – Business Insider.
★PAIRS & CONNECTS EASILY FOR quick, frustration-free installation anywhere in your home. WHILE OTHER doorbells wireless are DIFFICULT TO SET UP or DON’T WORK CONSISTENTLY, door bells by SadoTech extend OVER 1000FT of RANGE in open areas & are PROVEN TO WORK THROUGH DOORS & WALLS. Great for large homes, apartments, offices & warehouses. And with BATTERY LIFE of UP TO 3 YEARS, you’ll never miss a chime! Use as door chime for business when entering or classroom doorbell for teachers!
★THIS WIRELESS DOORBELL KIT IS the perfect starter for any wireless door bell user. KIT CONTAINS: 1 wireless doorbell transmitters and 1 plug in smart doorbell receiver, double sided mounting tape, anchors, screws and A23 BATTERY INCLUDED. Sleek, modern LED INDICATOR lights illuminate both transmitter & receiver & can be set at 4 VOLUME SETTINGS, from low for naptime to high during a party. Our extensive COLOR SELECTION means you’ll find the right door bell push button to suit your style.
★BUILD THE ULTIMATE SMART door bell system – With multiple wireless door bells you can CONFIGURE each door with A DIFFERENT CHIME or ringtone. KNOW EXACTLY WHICH DOOR your visitors are calling from. For homes or offices with multiple entry points, this is CONVENIENT & TIME-SAVING. You’ll soon wonder how you lived without it. And UNLIKE SOME OTHER doorbell wireless, this door bell by SadoTech is truly WATERPROOF & WEATHERPROOF to -4°F/140°F for a system that lasts for years to come.
★OUR PATENT-PENDING SOUND CHIP holds the LARGEST SELECTION of classy, high-quality ding-dong chimes, NO “TINNY”, ANNOYING ringtones. With 52 TOTAL RINGTONES at 4 VOLUME LEVELS, you’ll feel good knowing our ring chime MEMORY CHIP STORES your chosen doorbell chime selections even when unplugged or turned off. LISTEN FOR YOURSELF! Just SCROLL DOWN to the Technical Specs section below & click the Specification Sheet link to DOWNLOAD the PDF. Open the PDF and play all 52 ringtones.
★AT SADOTECH, OUR GOAL IS to provide INNOVATIVE, HIGH-QUALITY PRODUCTS at a price everyone can afford. QUALITY IS KEY! We love that our products bring ADDED SECURITY, CONTROL & peace of mind to you, our customers. NEED SPARE BATTERIES, extra add-on buttons, receivers, sensors or a CUSTOMIZED DOORBELL button? Visit our store ➔ www.amazon.com/sadotech. If, for any reason, you don’t love your wireless doorbells by SadoTech, reach out and WE WILL MAKE IT RIGHT.