Wireless Controller for Xbox 360,Etpark Xbox 360 Joystick Wireless Game Controller for Microsoft Xbox & Slim 360 PC Windows 7,8,10 (Black)

Wireless Controller for Xbox 360 and Windows, made by third party company Etpark Brand, .Discover greater precision, comfort, and control.

Why you choose the Etpark Xbox 360 Wireless controller ?

— Integrated 2.4 GHz high-performance wireless technology lets you control the action from up to 30 feet away,which means you have more room to move.

– -Precise thumb sticks, two pressure. New left and right shoulder buttons are designed for ease of use.Vibration feedback gives you a riveting gaming experience.

— Use up to four controllers simultaneously on one console,requires 2 AA batteries or dedicated battery.

— Xbox 360 Controller for Windows works with most Windows 7 and 8 and 10PCs and Xbox 360, delivering a consistent and universal gaming experience.

— Play in total comfort. Great new look with a matte black finish and gloss accents.

The Controller for Xbox 360 and Windows delivers a consistent and universal gaming experience across both of gaming systems. Experience the ultimate gaming experience on Windows and Xbox 360.Please note there is no computer receiver,if you want to connect the wireless controller to your computer, you first need a receiver.

Compatible with

Xbox 360

PC(receiver adapter not included)

How to connect more controllers

1. The first controller you can connect as usual normally;

2. You need to choose the connecting channel of console to 2P, then you can connect the second controller normally.

3. The third and fourth controller select 3P and 4P channels.

Best Game

Use up to four controllers simultaneously on one console,requires 2 AA batteries or dedicated battery. Integrated headset port for Xbox LIVE play. Use the Xbox 360 Guide button to keep track of your friends, access your games and media, or power on and off your Xbox 360 console.

Connecting the PC

1.First buy a wireless receiver for the Xbox 360. To connect the wireless controller to your computer, you first need a receiver.

2. Plug in the wireless receiver on your computer. On Windows 7,8,10 operating systems, the driver will automatically installed. If it is not installed automatically, it can be installed using the CD that came with the receiver.

3. Press the connection button on the receiver and the connection button on the top of the 360 wireless controller. Then they will paired.

4. Press and hold the navigation button on the 360 wireless controller. The navigation key is the key in the center of the handle. If the handle is connected successfully, a green indicator light will illuminated on both the handle and the receiver.

5. Controller settings. The controller works or not will determined by the game you play. Different game setting options are different, you may need to use special software to set the buttons.

Connecting the Xbox:

1. Turn the game console and the controller on. Long press the navigation button to open the controller. The navigation key is the key in the center of the controller.

2. Press the connection button on the game console. On the original Xbox 360, this button is next to the memory card slot; on the 360S version, it is next to the USB interface; on the 360E version, it is next to the panel.

3. Press the connection button on the wireless controller. This button is at the top of the handle, near the connector. After pressing the connection button on the game console, you have 20 second time to press the connection button on the controller.

4. Wait until the lights on the controller and the game console flash simultaneously, indicating that the controller has been successfully connected to the Xbox360 game console, and the game console can be controlled with the wireless controller.

Power

Powered by 2 AA batteries ( not included)

No mess of the wires

Advanced Design

Precise thumb sticks, two pressure-p`oint triggers, and an 8-way directional pad help you stay in control. New left and right shoulder buttons are designed for ease of use.Vibration feedback gives you a riveting gaming experience. Adjustable vibration feedback for longer battery life.

Size

Size: 6.3*4.4*2.7inch

Weight: 0.6lb

package: 1 x Xbox 360 wireless controller

[Wireless] Integrated bluetooth high-performance wireless technology lets you control the action from up to 30 feet away,which means you have more room to move.

[Advanced Design] Precise thumb sticks, two pressure-p`oint triggers, and an 8-way directional pad help you stay in control. New left and right shoulder buttons are designed for ease of use.Vibration feedback gives you a riveting gaming experience. Adjustable vibration feedback for longer battery life.

[Best Game] Use up to four controllers simultaneously on one console,requires 2 AA batteries or dedicated battery. Integrated headset port for Xbox LIVE play. Use the Xbox 360 Guide button to keep track of your friends, access your games and media, or power on and off your Xbox 360 console.

[For Xbox 360 and PC] Xbox 360 Controller for Windows works with most Windows 7 and 8 and 10PCs and Xbox 360, delivering a consistent and universal gaming experience. An extra received for PC is required for wireless connection. Or else, it is connected with cable on PC.

[Ergonomic] Play in total comfort. Great new look with a matte black finish and gloss accents. Award winning compact ergonomics provide a more comfortable gaming experience. Third party made.