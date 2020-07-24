Wireless Controller for PS4, YCCTEAM Game Controller for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim Console with Touch-Pad Built-in Speaker, Precision D-pad Instantly Joystick Gamepad (White)



Price: $46.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 06:55:22 UTC – Details)





YCCTEAM wireless controller for PS4 provides novel play experience and interactive method, Touch Pad supports drag and drop, sliding touch, multi-point simultaneous input. Tested precision D-pad and 360° all-around Joystick, opens up worlds of new gameplay for gamers. Nothing is more exciting than precise control. Have fun together.

The wireless controller features a built-in speaker and 3.5mm headset jack, which can provide two audio options, don’t worry about disturbing people or miss the wonderful moment. The addition of the share button to sharing your greatest gaming moments as easy as a push of a button. Additionally, the integrated light bar can feedback the wireless controller status in time.

The controller built-in 1000 mAh rechargeable lithium battery requiring only 2.5 hours of charging time and up to 10 hours of playtime. According to the game environment, the wireless controller will produce a vibration effect, which enhances the expressiveness of the game, make you more integrated into the game world.

Add to Cart NOW–Add this Wireless controller for PS4 to your cart now, make your gaming time unstoppable! If you have any questions with this controller on pre-sale or after-sale, please feel free to contact us, We will respond in the first time, your satisfaction is our biggest goal!