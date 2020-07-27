Wireless Controller for PS4 – Foster Gadgets Remote Joystick for Sony Playstation 4 Control with Dualshock and Charging Cable(Red,2019 New Model



Price: $28.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 21:10:34 UTC – Details)



This is a red ps4 controller made by the third-party.

Precision Control: Improved feel, shape, and sensitivity of dual analog sticks and trigger buttons that offer players absolute control

Feature:Original size,Built-in speaker and 3.5mm audio jack,Touch pad,Integrated light bar,Sharing at your Fingertips,Strong rumble vibration

5 to 8 hours of long battery life and hold a good charge.Platform:Wireless controller work with dualshock 4

Hold the life time used promise.Package including:1 * DS 4 wireless controllers1 * charging cables