Wireless Controller for Playstation 4, Gamepad Joystick Remote Pro Controller for PS4/PRO/SLIM with Motion Motors and Audio Function Non-OEM, White

Full Compatibility Controller (NON-OEM)for PlayStation 4 : This Non-OEM Wireless PS4 Controller compatible with PS4/PS4 Pro/PS4 Slim. No driver needed, so you can easily enjoy most of games in multiple platforms with this Playstation 4 gamepad. (Please activate device with USB cable for the first match connection.)

Upgraded Version for High-sensitive Controller : The professional grade designs are durable with anti wrinkle material that will enhance PS4 gamepad grip for more precise aiming. And also the the analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players precise control for games on PlayStation 4 system.

Better Gaming Experience with Dual Built-in Shock Function : This Playstation 4 controller has dual built-in shock Motion motors, which gives you different intensity feedback and more authentic game experience. And you can also share your greatest moments through the SHARE BUTTON within the gaming community!

Built-in Rechargeable Lithum Battery : With built-in 1000mAh battery, just only 2.5 hours of charging time and up to 10 hours of playtime. And you can easily get your Dualshock 4 controller charged by the included USB cable plugged into your PS4 console or any standard USB charging port.

Buy It Now with No Hesitation : We are confident that this third-party PS4 Wireless Controller is your best choice. But if you have any questions before or after-sale, please just feel free to contact us, we are always here to help you out. Oussirro is a professional brand for Controllers for PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.