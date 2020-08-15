Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, XIANRUI Remote Controller Gamepad Joystick for Nintendo Switch Console (Blue&Red)



Mating Methods:

1. 1st time to connect: press and hold the START button for 5 seconds on the “Change grip / order” page, and 4 indicators will flash rapidly

2. Second time to connect: press the START button on any page, and 4 indicators will flash slowly

Charge Indication:

1. 4 LED indicators flash slowly during charging in disconnected state with the console

2. The paired LED flashes slowly during charging in a state connected to the console

Note:

1.This controller is not compatible with Android/iOs, Gear VR Oculus, Super Mario Party and Just Dance.

2.This controller can not wake up your Switch Console.

Specification:

Material: ABS plastic

Weight: 200g

W*H*D: 157*110*57mm

Charging port: Type C

Vibration function: supports double motor

Charging current < 350 mA

Battery: Built in polymer lithium battery

Battery capacity: 500mA DC 5V

Using time: 6 hours

Charging time: 2 hours

Bluetooth version: 2.1 + EDR

Package:

1 x game switch

1 x USB charging cable

1 x user manual

Ergonomic Design – Handles of the game controllers are made with high-quality rubber, non-slip grip handles which give you a firm and secure grip, yet soft enough to ensure maximum comfort even for those long fun-filled gaming streaks.

Bluetooth connection – No need to install any driver, this 3rd party wireless controller for Nintendo Switch can be used once connected by Bluetooth code match. Be paired quickly, easy handling and stable connecting signal.

Precise Control – Super sensitive button sensing provides an accurate gaming experience. Dual analog sticks and expansion triggers provide precise movement control.

For More players – Simultaneously connect up to 4 controllers to one console. LED indicators will show which player each controller is. The 10 meter connection range is perfect even for large rooms.

360° Omnidirectional Joystick – Best joystick of all the third party switch controllers, which provides your better game experience.