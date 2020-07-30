Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, Ergonomic Controller for Nintendo Switch with Gravity Induction of Six-Axis Gyroscope, Double Motor Vibration and Screen Capture Button



Price: $39.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 14:18:23 UTC – Details)





After being plugged into the Switch game console, the controller is connected automatically.

Functions such as Print Screen, six-axis gyroscope for gravity induction, twin motor vibration, power-charging input port and handle system upgrade are provided.

The Type C interface design is adopted, which supports game playing while charging the Switch game console; the Switch original power adapter or standard 15V PD protocol power adapter can be used for charging.

Some games such as Pokemon don’t support Pro controller due to its own reason; therefore, please confirm by yourselves whether the game support Pro controller or not.