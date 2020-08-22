Wireless Bluetooth Speakers Zealot S32 TWS Portable Speaker IPX5 Waterproof Stereo Sound/HD MIC Calling/Micro SD Card/U Disk/Line-in Modes Competible for iPhone Xmas Samsung Andriod – Camo



Price: $24.69

(as of Aug 22,2020 19:58:26 UTC – Details)

Product Description

52MM Large Driver for Better Sound Experience



S32 adpopted large driver with passive radiator.

You can enperience bold sounds with bass even against noisy backgrounds from this Zealot outdoor speaker.

Play It Your Way



Enjoy boundless music anywhere as you wish:

Wireless mode / USB mode (flash drive)

Line-in mode / TF mode

Always be Your Side



How would you forget music on the roadtrip, hiking or camping?

S32 is loud & easy carry enough for you to enjoy music on the go.

Choose Your Color



We privode many colrs for this small mini wireless speakers.

And mode color is on the way.

【Extend Playtime】 With a large and quality battery of 2500mAh, it can provide a long music pleasure timeof up to 12 hours（50% volume for light music) in a full charge. Immersive yourself in audio world. Wonderful gift for Christmas, Thanksgiving.

【Enjoy Music On the Go】 Zealot Outdoor Speaker is as stylish as they come. Cylindrical cavity design make it nice & sleek, the compact design maximizes portability. Toss it in a backpack, hang it on your handlebar with the attached strap.

【All Play Ways】 This mini wirelessspeaker support muiltple playmodes as you can imagine: Bluetooth/ Flash drives/ Micro SD card(32G MAX)/ AUX jack line-in. Never miss a good tone anywhere.

【Built-in HD Microphone】 Need to make a call? No problem, S32 can ensure a quality calls with its nosie cancelling speakerphone. It’s prefect for indoor or outdoor use: gym, office, working or reading, fishing, hiking, yoga, ect. You’re not alone with this small thing.