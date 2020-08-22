Wireless Bluetooth Speakers Zealot S32 TWS Portable Speaker IPX5 Waterproof Stereo Sound/HD MIC Calling/Micro SD Card/U Disk/Line-in Modes Competible for iPhone Xmas Samsung Andriod – Camo

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $24.69
(as of Aug 22,2020 19:58:26 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Outdoor mini portable wireless speakersOutdoor mini portable wireless speakers

small bluetooth speaker loud soundsmall bluetooth speaker loud sound

Enhanced Stereo BassEnhanced Stereo Bass

52MM Large Driver for Better Sound Experience

S32 adpopted large driver with passive radiator.

You can enperience bold sounds with bass even against noisy backgrounds from this Zealot outdoor speaker.

4 in 1 playmode4 in 1 playmode

Play It Your Way

Enjoy boundless music anywhere as you wish:

Wireless mode / USB mode (flash drive)

Line-in mode / TF mode

small yet loudsmall yet loud

Always be Your Side

How would you forget music on the roadtrip, hiking or camping?

S32 is loud & easy carry enough for you to enjoy music on the go.

small and powerfulsmall and powerful

Choose Your Color

We privode many colrs for this small mini wireless speakers.

And mode color is on the way.

Enhanced Stereo BassEnhanced Stereo Bass

4 in 1 playmode4 in 1 playmode

small yet loudsmall yet loud

small and powerfulsmall and powerful

LIGHT WEIGHT

LIGHT WEIGHT

PORTABLE

PORTABLE

LOUD & CLEAR

LOUD & CLEAR

BIKE HANGING

BIKE HANGING

【Extend Playtime】 With a large and quality battery of 2500mAh, it can provide a long music pleasure timeof up to 12 hours（50% volume for light music) in a full charge. Immersive yourself in audio world. Wonderful gift for Christmas, Thanksgiving.
【Enjoy Music On the Go】 Zealot Outdoor Speaker is as stylish as they come. Cylindrical cavity design make it nice & sleek, the compact design maximizes portability. Toss it in a backpack, hang it on your handlebar with the attached strap.
【All Play Ways】 This mini wirelessspeaker support muiltple playmodes as you can imagine: Bluetooth/ Flash drives/ Micro SD card(32G MAX)/ AUX jack line-in. Never miss a good tone anywhere.
【Built-in HD Microphone】 Need to make a call? No problem, S32 can ensure a quality calls with its nosie cancelling speakerphone. It’s prefect for indoor or outdoor use: gym, office, working or reading, fishing, hiking, yoga, ect. You’re not alone with this small thing.

Post Views: 31

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR