Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones with Immersive Sound, Wireless Earphones with Charging Case, Bluetooth Headset with Mic, Waterproof, Touch Control, 30H Playtime in-Ear Headphones

Premium sound quality – The bluetooth earphones provides powerful bass and delicate crisp Treble. New generalion chipset with low energy consumption brings better stabilty and compatbility.

Mono Mode – The bluetooth headset can be used separately and independently of each other, you can give your lover / family / friends an earbuds to share happiness. You can switch freely between twin mode and mono mode.

Mini wireless headset, with ultra light, portable and Long battery life design, perfect suitable for daily use.

Fast Pairing & Touch Control technology: Facilitate and simple to use.

Noise Cancelling Technology: A great gift for Earbuds Enthusiasts.

LED Battery Display: Easy to track power and recharge on time.

Mugo wireless earbuds supports play/pause, switching tracks and handling phone calls easily by a touch. Higher stable Bluetooth connection with touch control, rid of cord, enjoy true wireless.

IP7 waterproof level can easily resist sweat and rain, and you don’t have to worry even if it rains. They are perfect for the gym, running and exercising.

The wireless earphones can power on and auto pair each other when you take it out form the charging case, at this time, you can use the mobile phone search “ Q16 ”.

The appearance design of the charging case is like a small piece of macaron cake, exquisite and compact. The circular flip-open charging case is very small and lightweight for portable use. When you’re traveling, working or exercising, you can easily put it into your pocket or backpack to store and charge the headphones anytime, anywhere.

Q: If the left and right earphones cannot be paired, please reset the earphones to factory settings. How to Reset?

A: 1. Delete all Bluetooth device name of “Q16” in your bluetooth list. Turn off Bluetooth on your phone.

2.Hold the Control Buttons of 2 earbuds for 6s meanwhile to initialize the two earphones.

3.The put 2 earbuds back into charging case to ensure 2 earbuds have power.

4.Take out 2 earbuds. When the two earphones only flash blue at the same time, it means that the earphones have been paired successfully.

5. After that you can turn on our bluetooth of the mobile phone and refresh the bluetooth page and search for “Q16”.

【SMART TOUCH CONTROL】The true wireless earbuds use a touch control technology with high sensitivity touch sensor, the touch button can help you easy to achieve multiple functions, such as track forward/back, play/pause, volume+/-, siri enable and answer/reject calls.

【LONG-LASTING BATTERY】Efficient charging process for more time listening and less time waiting. 4-5 hours working time for earbuds per charge and the 600mAh capacity mini charging case can provide 30 hours working time to the earbuds. When you’re traveling, working or exercising, you can easily put it into your pocket or backpack to store and charge the headsets anytime, anywhere.

【ERGONOMIC DESIGN & IP7 WATERPROOF】With Ultra-light weight less than 5g and ergonomic redesign，which can reduce the burden of the ear , the wireless bluetooth headphones can fit your ears perfectly. IP7 waterproof level can easily resist sweat and rain, and you don’t have to worry even if it rains. They are perfect for the gym, running and exercising.

【WHAT YOU GET】Wireless Earbuds, Charging Case, Micro USB Cable, 3 Silicone Earcaps (S，L，M), User Manual. The extremely lightweight mini design charging case also has a small mirror inside the flip, so you can organize your appearance at any time.