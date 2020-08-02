Wirecard scandal will drive supervision overhaul, says EU economy chief

The Wirecard scandal will galvanise efforts by Brussels to update EU level monetary supervision, according to among the bloc’s leading authorities, who stated the business’s failure revealed the requirement for more powerful defences versus scams.

Valdis Dombrovskis informed the Financial Times that the German payment group’s collapse had actually enhanced his belief that a previous warded off effort by Brussels to enhance EU monetary guard dogs had actually been a “missed opportunity”, which another push was required.

“We are looking at how we can strengthen the system to avoid that kind of situation happening again,” he stated. “It’s clear we are dealing with a case where investors were not given the truthful information about the state of play of the company.”

“It needs to be investigated and conclusions drawn from the concrete case,” he stated.

The European Commission’s executive vice-president for financial policy likewise stated that Brussels was checking out how to enhance the function of audit committees at noted business to ensure they do adequate due diligence.

Wirecard was required to declare insolvency in late June after confessing that EUR1.9 bn of its money most likely did “not exist”, in among the greatest business scandals in the EU’s history. It later on emerged that its …