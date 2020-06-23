Wirecard: Former boss arrested over €1.9bn scandal

Image copyright

The ex-boss of scandal-hit funds agency Wirecard has been arrested in Germany.

Markus Braun resigned final Friday after auditor EY refused to log out the agency’s 2019 accounts over a lacking €1.9bn (£1.7bn).

The cash accounts for a couple of quarter of the agency’s complete steadiness sheet.

Prosecutors accuse Mr Braun of inflating Wirecard’s funds to make it seem more healthy to traders and clients.

Mr Braun reported himself to Munich prosecutors on Monday night after a choose issued an arrest warrant in opposition to the 50-year outdated.

The lacking €1.9bn was supposedly held in accounts at two Asian banks and had been put aside for “risk management”, Wirecard had stated.

Wirecard says lacking €1.9bn might not exist

But EY stated after an audit of the enterprise that banks had been unable to supply the account numbers for the place the cash was held.

On Monday, Wirecard admitted the €1.9bn merely might not exist.

The German firm additionally stated it was withdrawing its monetary outcomes for 2019 and the primary quarter of 2020.

“The management board of Wirecard assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist,” the corporate stated in a press release.

Mr Braun had been in command of the German fin-tech agency since 2002.

When Wirecard joined Germany’s blue-chip Dax 30 share index two years in the past it was valued at €24bn. But the corporate’s shares have crashed greater than 80% in latest days giving it a inventory market valuation of lower than €3bn.

The scandal on the agency emerged after a collection of articles within the Financial Times final 12 months specializing in alleged accounting irregularities in Wirecard’s Asian operations.