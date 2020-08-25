Wirecard chief and 730 staff cut as administrator takes charge

Wirecard’s administrator has actually cancelled the agreements of its chief executive and 2 other senior supervisors while cutting 730 staff at the collapsed German payment business’s head office in Bavaria.

The moves follow the official choice by a Munich court on Tuesday to begin the insolvency procedures for 7 Wirecard subsidiaries and formally move decision-making powers far from the business’s directors and executives to the administrator.

Wirecard, which deserved as much as EUR24bn at its height, collapsed into insolvency in June after the discovery of among postwar Germany’s biggest ever accounting scams, consisting of the discovery that about EUR1.9 bn in money was missing out on from its accounts.

Munich- based legal representative Michael Jaff é was designated interim administrator at the start of July and has actually been working ever since on preparing the business to be taken apart and offered.

“The economic situation of Wirecard AG was and is extremely difficult in light of the lack of liquidity and the well-known scandalous circumstances,” stated Mr Jaff é in a declaration onTuesday

“The usual restructuring and cost-adjustment measures are therefore not sufficient, as such a massive loss situation is not feasible at full cost in the insolvency proceedings.”

Hundreds of Wirecard’s …