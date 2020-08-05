Wirecard business partner reported dead in Philippines

A German businessman responsible for one of Wirecard’s biggest sources of stated profits has been reported dead a month after Philippine authorities announced he was under investigation over the payments company’s collapse.

The death of Christopher Bauer, 44, was reported to a civil registry in Manila last week. In June, Philippine authorities said they were investigating him and his wife, Belinda Bauer, in a probe involving Wirecard’s partner businesses.

The Bauers were the owners of PayEasy Solutions, a Manila-based payments processor that was a key business partner for Wirecard, accounting for €291.4m of the German payment group’s reported revenue of €2bn in 2018 and more than a fifth of its operating profit.

Wirecard collapsed in June after saying €1.9bn purportedly held in escrow accounts in the Philippines did not exist. It also disclosed that its outsourced operations in Asia, which included PayEasy, had been misrepresented to investors and that it was examining “whether, in which manner and to what extent such business has actually been conducted for the benefit of the company”.

Menardo Guevarra, the Philippine secretary of justice, told the Financial Times he had “to determine first if the deceased person is the same person subject of the ongoing…