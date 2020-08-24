Wirecard board expected to quit as administrator appointed

Wirecard’s chairman is expected to resign with the rest of its supervisory board as early as today, leaving the collapsed German payments business to be separated and offered by the administrator.

A Munich court is most likely to reveal on Tuesday that it has officially appointed the administrator to begin insolvency procedures at Wirecard, an essential action that moves power far from the business’s directors to the administrator.

Thomas Eichelmann, who signed up with the Wirecard board in 2015 and took control of as chairman at the start of this year, is expected to react by revealing that the five-person supervisory board has actually resigned, according to 2 individuals informed on the matter.

Wirecard, which deserved as much as EUR24bn at its height, collapsed into insolvency in June after the discovery of among postwar Germany’s biggest ever accounting scams.

Munich- based legal representative Michael Jaff é was appointed interim administrator at the start of July and has actually been working ever since on preparing the business to be taken apart.

Wirecard’s supervisory board has actually not been paid given that its insolvency filing and as soon as its members lose their decision-making power, they are most likely to choose that it is time to quit, individuals stated.

They included that the administrator is expected to conclude in its preliminary …