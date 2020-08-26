Winter is coming — and restaurants are scrambling

But as the weather condition gets cooler, that lifeline is disappearing. And dining establishment operators are scrambling to determine what to do next.
“Everybody is scared of the winter right now,” stated Jason Kaplan, CEO of the New-York based dining establishment seeking advice from group JKConsulting Restaurants are “still losing money, regardless of delivery and takeout and outdoor dining, they’re still not being profitable,” he stated. “And they’re still having problems paying rent.” Without outside dining, their losses will begin installing once again. Some operators will not make it.
Even in locations where limited-capacity indoor dining is permitted, dining establishment owners fear that increasing cases might result in closures.
Julia Zhu, who is the handling partner at Bar Roma in Chicago, thinks about that a worst case situation. So she is attempting to keep outside dining choosing as long as possible, regardless of the freezing temperature levels ahead.
For now, that indicates checking out purchasing a couple of heating systems to keep her patio area open a bit …