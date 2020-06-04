Winston-Salem lawn care company police called due to race

A Winston-Salem lawn care company believes police were called on the team Wednesday morning due to the color of these workers’ skin.”It’s extremely disappointing,” said Tim Bibb, who works as a mentor for Hope Lawn Care. “I’m leading a group of guys and I want them to know their value and their worth and no sooner than we’re into a lesson about their value there comes someone along that says you’re not and I can judge you and call the police based on the color of your skin.”Hope Lawn Care is a social enterprise out of Winston-Salem that is committed to helping young people, who may struggle to secure employment, gain work experience. Its owners said they need to interact with individuals who face barriers from gaining meaningful work experience all through pivotal points in their lives. The goal is to help them begin building their resumes and learning professional skills.”It was reported that four black males were driving in the area possibly performing yard work. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Hope Lawn Care personnel. They confirmed they were contracted to provide lawn care services at the address, said Captain Jose Gomez. “As this is not a police matter, officers left the location.” “We gathered our tools, spoke to the homeowner about what had happened after which we just, we left,” Bibb said.Bibb posted about the experience on social media. Late Wednesday afternoon, the post had been shared more than 2,700 times. “I posted about in order that one I possibly could show our guys that there’s a solidarity locally that says this isn’t right and to demonstrate to them they’re one of many,” said Bibb. “There are nationalities and cultures which are behind them, whether they’re white, black. There’s a community of individuals in Winston-Salem that are not ok with racism.”Hope Lawn Care in the pipeline to to push out a written statement about the incident. Bibb said he was working with the young men involved to help them process what had happened and the feelings it evoked.

A Winston-Salem lawn care company believes police were called on the team Wednesday morning due to the color of these workers’ skin. “It’s extremely disappointing,” said Tim Bibb, who works as a mentor for Hope Lawn Care. “I’m leading a group of guys and I want them to know their value and their worth and no sooner than we’re into a lesson about their value there comes someone along that says you’re not and I can judge you and call the police based on the color of your skin.” Hope Lawn Care is just a social enterprise out of Winston-Salem that’s committed to helping young adults, who may possibly struggle to secure employment, gain work experience. Its owners said they want to connect with individuals who face barriers from gaining meaningful work experience during pivotal points inside their lives. The goal is to help them begin building their resumes and learning professional skills. “It was reported that four black males were driving in the area possibly performing yard work. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Hope Lawn Care personnel. They confirmed they were contracted to provide lawn care services at the address, said Captain Jose Gomez. “As this was not just a police matter, officers left the area.” “We gathered our tools, spoke to the homeowner about what had happened after which we just, we left,” Bibb said. Bibb posted concerning the experience on social media. Late Wednesday afternoon, the post had been shared more than 2,700 times. “I posted about in order that one I possibly could show our guys that there’s a solidarity locally that says this isn’t right and to demonstrate to them they’re one of many,” said Bibb. “There are nationalities and cultures which are behind them, whether they’re white, black. There’s a community of individuals in Winston-Salem that are not ok with racism.” Hope Lawn Care in the pipeline to to push out a written statement about the incident. Bibb said he was working with the young men involved to help them process what had happened and the feelings it evoked.

Source link