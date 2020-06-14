Winston Churchill’s picture mysteriously vanishes from Google’s list of British Prime Ministers

Winston Churchill’s picture has disappeared from Google’s list of British prime ministers as protesters necessitate his statue to be torn down.

The wartime leader is the only prime minister to be left with out a photo.

Clement Attlee, Neville Chamberlain and Stanley Baldwin, who all served before Churchill, are still displayed with their pictures.

It comes amid an escalating row over whether Churchill should be commemorated in parliament square.

Black Lives Matter figurehead Imarn Ayton, 29, who has given speeches along with Star Wars actor John Boyega, said yesterday the monument is offensive and may be moved to a museum.

And his granddaughter Emma Soames, after seeing the statue daubed with ‘was a racist’, said that when people were ‘so infuriated’ it could be ‘safer’ in a museum.

Winston Churchill’s picture has disappeared from Google’s list of UK prime ministers. All other former heads of state are still pictured

Churchill’s picture is also no more displayed along with the short description about him, that appears when his icon is clicked on. Other prime ministers images continue to be appearing

The wartime leader’s statue in parliament square has been covered around protect it from further damage all through protests

His image is not turning up in the UK, US, Australia and South Africa, according to social networking users.

The disappearance of his picture has been slammed as ‘disgraceful’ and ‘disgusting’.

A request to Google for information on why the image has been removed read: ‘The pictures on the search results are taken from Wikipedia, it is not clear if you ask me why this could break in mere the UK and the US.

‘It’s specially interesting given the current controversy around Churchill in our countries. Even more interesting is that images of Hitler, Stalin and Mao are shown without any issues.’

A platinum product expert for Google responded saying the image appears to be a ‘default’, though it is unclear why Churchill’s is absent.

Churchill’s image still appears on Wikipedia, even though it has disappeared from Google

Black Lives Matter activist Imam Ayton, 29, has said Churchill’s statue in Westminster should be removed as it is ‘offensive’

Churchill’s statue in Westminster is pictured above. There have already been calls for it to be removed

Ms Ayton, 29, told BBC Radio 4 yesterday: ‘Yes I really do. I believe these statues ought to be moved to a museum I think it is a win win for everyone.

‘It no more offends the black nation, but we get to keep our history and keep those that want to see that.

Asked why Churchill’s statue was offensive, she said: ‘Any statue of those who has spoken negatively towards black people is going to be offensive. Any man.’

Google has been contacted for comment.