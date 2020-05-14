Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis Claim Johnny Depp Was ‘Never Violent’ Toward Them

Click here to read the full article.

Winona Ryder as well as Vanessa Paradis have actually rallied to the protection of Johnny Depp, asserting he was never ever terrible toward them throughout their connections with him.

Their insurance claims were made as component of witness declarations sent in advance of a libel test versus The Sun paper over an April 2018 write-up in which Depp was called a “wife-beater.” The write-up, which was labelled “Gone Potty – How Can J.K. Rowling Be ‘Genuinely Happy’ Casting Wife-Beater Johnny Depp in the New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Film?,” was referencing accusations made versus the celebrity by his previous other half, starlet Amber Heard, which he rejects.





Paradis stated in her declaration: “I have known Johnny for more than 25 years. We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father.”

She included: “He was never violent or abusive to me.”

Ryder, with whom Depp had a partnership in the 1990 s, stated in her declaration: “I cannot wrap my head around (Heard’s) accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.”

In a declaration after Wednesday’s hearing, a spokesperson for Heard stated: “In connection to Vanessa Paradis as well as Winona Ryder’s proof, we rejoice they did not have the very same experience asMs Heard.

“However, one woman’s experience does not determine the experience of another woman.”

Depp as well as Heard fulfilled on the collection of 2011 funny “The Rum Diary,” as well as wed in2015 In 2016, Heard acquired a limiting order versus Depp after charging him of misuse, which he rejected. They separated in 2017, with Heard contributing her $7 million negotiation to charity.

The test is readied to occur at the Royal Courts of Justice in London over 3 weeks from July 7.

Depp has actually brought different libel process versus Heard in the UNITED STATE, associating with a post in the Washington Post.

