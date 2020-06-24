Winona Ryder says Keanu Reeves refused Coppola’s request to ‘yell things’ to make her cry for ‘Dracula’ scene

Per the outlet, Coppola reportedly was off-camera shouting insults, such as “You whore!” — and according to Ryder, he tried to have her male co-stars do the same to be able to get tears from her.

WINONA RYDER SAYS MEL GIBSON ONCE CALLED HER AN ‘OVEN DODGER’ AS AN ANTI-SEMITIC JOKE YEARS AGO

“To put it in context I’m supposed to be crying,” Ryder explained to the outlet. “Literally, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu … Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry, but Keanu wouldn’t, Anthony wouldn’t. … It just didn’t work.”

“I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite,” the actress said.

KEANU REEVES REVEALS WHY THAT HE RETURNED TO ‘THE MATRIX’ FRANCHISE

According to People magazine, Reeves’ refusal has since led to a long friendship between the two. Meanwhile, Ryder said that she and the Oscar-winning director are “good now.”

Following the Gary Oldman-starring flick “Dracula,” Ryder and Reeves, 55, have reunited on-screen for 2006’s “A Scanner Darkly,” 2009’s “The Private Lives of Pippa Lee” and “Destination Wedding” in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Ryder has most recently starred in HBO’s mini-series “The Plot Against America” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

A rep for Coppola did not straight away respond to Fox News’ request for comment.