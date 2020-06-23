Winona Ryder Recalls Shocking Mel Gibson Encounter When He Asked If She Was A Jewish ‘Oven Dodger’

We know Mel Gibson was sort of already canceled for horrible things that he said in public places, but YEESH this is awful…

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Winona Ryder accused the 64-year-old actor of making undoubtedly disgusting anti-Semitic and anti-gay comments to her and her friends while they certainly were at an event together in 1995.

We know Gibson is hardly the pillar of morality after being accused of this shameful behavior before, but this story might create anyone think long and hard about working with him ever again!

The incident was brought up as Ryder, who’s Jewish, was asked to recall occasions when she might’ve experienced anti-semitism in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, she listed a few examples including being told she didn’t look “blue-blooded” enough for several roles. But the low point seems to have been her encounter with Gibson, who was along with the world that year, winning the Oscar for Braveheart, still a decade from his drunken, anti-semitic rant during a DUI arrest in 2006.

She recalled:

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends. And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?’”

Ugh. Way to perpetuate grossly inaccurate sentiments in regards to the LGBTQ+ community! The Stranger Things star continued:

“And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

It’s not often we’re left speechless, but, wow…

Not only was asking the question offensive and scary, it’s also graphic and crass in the worst way imaginable. And to think that he said this conversationally as though it’s an enjoyable party joke he wants to throw around. Not cool!!

Ryder went on to express the Lethal Weapon star “tried” to apologize time later but did not elaborate on how that went down — and his rep hasn’t yet taken care of immediately media requests for comment. By the way in which, Winona apparently told this story in 2010 all through an interview with GQ and noted that “no one believed” her then! Well, we hope individuals are listening now!

As we touched on earlier, this seems to be a pattern for Mel Gibson. There was the infamous outburst from July 2006, when a police report unmasked that he said, “The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!” to a Jewish officer throughout a DUI arrest. A decade later in 2016, that he told Variety of the incident:

“It was an unfortunate incident. I was loaded and angry and arrested. I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was never prosecuted for that crime. And then it was made public by him for profit, and by members of — we’ll call it the press. So, not fair. I guess as who I am, I’m not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever.”

Not exactly an apology, was it? (Man, that whole attacking-the-media a reaction to unflattering news really caught on, too…)

It appears the fallout has begun anew for Mel. According to The Wrap, following Ryder’s claims the 64-year-old was asked never to reprise his voiceover role in the sequel to the animated film Chicken Run, which can be set to go into production at some point next year.

