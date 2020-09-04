Winona resident finds fame on social media with over 1.6M followers and growing | Local

Littel was brought to tears and was freaking out, he said, highly thankful for the response he received from asking for help to save the business that he took over from his father.
Littel’s success on TikTok is nowhere near over, as he receives sponsorship offers and watches his followers count increase.
He said that with what he makes off the platform, a college student could live off of it.
He expects that by the end of 2021, he could also be making a living off of it, too, with his wife and three kids.