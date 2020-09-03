Winning a Cup title today “is a much different style”

Even though motorists like Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have actually shown this season to be constant competitors for wins– together accumulating 13 in the Cup Series routine season– there are no warranties on closing the year with a series title.

Long gone are the days of accumulating points throughout a 30-something race season and even with the introduction of a “playoff format” in 2004, just more just recently has the series champion been chosen by a winner-takes-all season ending race.

A different method

While Harvick, who clinched the Cup Series routine season title following raceNo 25, is still a preferred to be among the 4 motorists contending for the champion at Phoenix Raceway in November, topping 3 other competitors in one race stays a unique principle.

“Winning a championship today isn’t how Earnhardt and Petty did it,” stated Harvick of seven-time Cup champs Dale Earnhardt andRichard Petty “I believe it’s a much different design of winning a champion than what it utilized to be.

“When you take a look at the point standings from this year, you see why the playoffs were implemented in attempting to ensure that we had an interesting 10 weeks of racing as we approached completion of the year. It’s really tough to obtain to the last race of the season and be among …