Winnes Magnetic GPS Tracker for Vehicles 10000mAh Vehicles Car GPS Locator Real Time GPS Tracker for Car Motorcycles Trucks Vehicles Anti-Lost Waterproof Dustproof – TK915

Note:

The unit needs to use a 2G SIM card (work with GSM / GPRS network), not support 3G/4G, SIM card not included

Some SIM cards need to set APN before access to GSM/GPRS network, you can contact us about how to set APN

Features:

Link to Google map

SMS/APP/Web tracking

Free APP for IOS Android device

Free tracking platform, multi language menu

Real time tracking, history route view and geo-fence

Shock, over-speed, movement, low battery alarm

How to work it?

1. Insert SIM card

Check if the unit has GPRS signal (Yellow light flashes) and GPS signal (Blue light flashes).

No signal maybe there 3 situations.

The sim card is not inserted and readed (re insert).

Hadn’t use correct GSM SIM card.

There is no GPS signal in the room (try again outside).

2. Download APP

Search TKSTAR GPS in App store, or scan the QR code on the manual.

If the location is wrong or GPS is offline, it needs to set APN.

3. Set APN

Find APN information of SIM card: apnname, apnusename, apnpassword.

Send 4 messages to SIM card.

For example, if you get following information:

Apn name: A

Apn username: B

Apn password: C

Send messages to SIM card,

1.gprs123456

2.apn123456 A (There is a space in front of A)

3.apnusename123456 B (B also)

4.apnpassword123456 C (C also)

Specification:

Dimension: 4.37” x 3.04” x 0.9”

Weight: 0.66Ibs

Network: GSM/GPRS

GPS sensitivity: -159dBm

GPS accuracy: 16ft-32ft/5-10m

charging input: DC 5V -1.0A

Battery capacity: 3.7V 10000mAh Li-ion battery

Standby time: 120days

Standby mode power: 2.6mAh/h

Continuous positioning mode power (Uploads a positioning data every minute): 46.1mAh/h

Package list:

1x Magnetic car gps tracker

1x USB cable

1x User manual

♥ Real-time Vehicle Tracker – GPS/A-GPS/LBS dual mode positioning, GPS accuracy is 16ft-32ft/5-10m, LBS accuracy is 320ft-3200ft/100-1000m. Note: it needs to insert a 2G SIM card, if used in USA we recommend T-mobile SIM cards. The SIM card needs a subscription plan for data traffic that no less than 30M monthly. The SIM card not included.

♥ Application of Real-time Vehicle Tracker – With GPS and LBS dual mode positioning, used for vehicle management and location tracking services. Linking to the Google Map, any location can be tracking as long as it is on Google Maps, include America, Europe, Africa, Oceania and so on (Note: Need to use a SIM card of local country).

♥ Multi-functions – Real-time tracking, geo-fence, historical route view, induction sensor, over-speed alarm, shake alarm, low power alarm, power-saving mode. Alarm by sending a text message to the admin number. IP58 waterproof design, dustproof, impact resistant, no need to worry about rainy days.

♥ No Installation Required – With strong magnet, the device can be installed quickly and permanently. Just attach it to any iron surface, one second installation. Built-in 10000 mAh lithium battery, maximum 150 days standby.

♥ Free APP & Web Tracking Platform – Download the App on your Android or iOS device, remotely real-time tracking on phone, tablet or PC by Free APP, positioning accuracy of up to 5-10 meters(16ft-32ft). Any problems please feel free to contact customer service, Email: [email protected]