RA Minister of Education and Science Vahram Dumanyan awarded the winners of the “Let’s Recognize, Preserve Our Monuments” contest organized within the framework of the International Day of Monuments (April 18) with letters of thanks and incentive gifts. The event was also attended by Deputy Ministers Zhanna Andreasyan and Alfred Kocharyan.

The competition was intended for students in grades 5-12, students of colleges and colleges.

The aim of the competition was to raise awareness about cultural heritage, preservation of monuments, public awareness of care, high responsibility for them.

Minister Vahram Dumanyan noted in his welcoming speech. “I congratulate all of you on this beautiful victory. It is very important to recognize and preserve our heritage, not forgetting that Armenian culture is also a universal value. Having endangered cultural heritage, with such events we especially emphasize that we are the owners of our culture, we are the bearers and preservers of it. ”

It should be reminded that according to the competition rules, photos were posted on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia from any historical or cultural monument, the student or the student who was the first to answer correctly in the comments section “Which monument is located in which region?” questions, became the winner of the day. Within the framework of the “Let’s Recognize and Preserve Our Monuments” contest, there were 7 publications, in the comments of which about 500 answers were written.

Deputy Minister Zhanna Andreasyan also congratulated the 7 winning students, noting that the important calendar events (in this case, the International Day of Monuments) are thus marked as educational days.