2022: թ:. February 15-23-h: Kazakhstan: Almaty: in the city place: had: Chautikovyan international 18-th: Olympiad to the winners RA: Education:, Science:, culture և: Sports: Minister: by order: will be provided Nominal: scholarship.

Scholarships will be awarded to 1 gold, 2 silver և 10 bronze medalists.

Golden medal was awarded A. Vahram Asatryan, a 12th grade student at the Shahinyan Physics and Mathematics Special School, is a mathematician, and silver medalVahagn Hovhannisyan, a 12th grade student at the same school, also from mathematics.

Bronze medals were awarded:

A. Pupils of Shahinyan Special School of Physics and Mathematics Maria Arakelyan (11th grade) և Vyacheslav Petrosyan (11th grade) from physics, Tsovak Yegoryan (9th grade) և Tigran Sargsyan (11th grade) from informatics,

Students of “Quantum” college Hamlet Petrosyan (11th grade) from mathematics, Hayk Aghayan (11th grade) և Gagik Gorgyan (9th grade) from informatics,

Artashes Mkrtchyan (12th grade), a student of ANAU High School, from physics,

Students of “Photon” college Zhora Unupoghlyan (12th grade) և Gorg Boyaghchyan (12th grade) from informatics.

It should be noted that the scholarships are provided in accordance with the procedure “Provision of nominal scholarships to students of educational institutions implementing general education” approved by the RA Minister of Education and Science on September 3, 2019 605-A / 2. Accordingly, if a student is included in the list of recipients of scholarships on two or three grounds at the same time, he / she can receive a scholarship in the amount of their total. Nominal scholarships are awarded to students through institutions on a one-year basis, and in the event of termination of study at the institution, the unpaid portion of the one-year scholarship is paid to the student at once. The new order of nominal scholarships established to encourage students will be effective in 2020. from January 1.

The following scholarships are defined for the winners of the subject Olympiad:

1 ․ International Subject: Olympics final: stages: participants,

For first-class diploma holders – 25,000 drams per month,

● For second-class diploma holders – 20,000 AMD per month,

● For third-class diploma holders – 15,000 AMD per month,

To other participants of the final rounds – 10,000 AMD per month.

2 ․ International school other: Olympics (Chautikovyan international Olympiad, Mendeleyan! international Olympiad և: etc) final: stages: participants,

to first-class diploma holders – 15,000 AMD per month,

● For second-class diploma holders – 10,000 drams per month,

● For third-class diploma holders – 7,500 drams per month.

3 ․ RA: Subject: Republican Olympics final: stages: winners (Diploma holders):

For first-class diploma holders – 10,000 drams per month,

● For second-class diploma holders – AMD 7,500 per month

● For third-class diploma holders – 5,000 drams per month.

RA: KGMSN PUBLICITY: WITH: CONNECTIONS: AND: INFORMATION: DEPARTMENT: