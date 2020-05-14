Winners at War’ crowns a champion, ABC pays tribute to Garry Marshall, ‘Fame’ turns 40 [Video]

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the most effective in popular culture, together with motion pictures, music, TV, streaming, video games, books, podcasts and extra. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at residence, we’re going to highlight issues you may get pleasure from out of your sofa, whether or not solo or in small teams, and miss the remaining. With that in thoughts, listed here are our picks for May 11-17, together with the most effective offers we might discover for every. (Yahoo Entertainment might obtain a share from purchases made by way of hyperlinks on this web page.)

WATCH IT: The apocalypse comes to tv with the belated arrival of TNT’s Snowpiercer



It’s been a little bit of a bumpy journey for Snowpiercer — the TV adaptation of the 2013 thriller directed by current Oscar-winner, Bong Joon-ho. After the unique pilot was filmed in 2017, the sequence endured three years of behind-the-scenes drama, together with crew departures, a community change (from TNT to TBS and again to TNT) and varied different delays. But Snowpiercer is lastly on observe to hit the airwaves, bringing a post-apocalyptic chill to the summer time TV season. Set eight years earlier than the occasions of the film, the present takes place aboard the titular practice, which runs lengthy loops throughout a frozen Earth carrying humanity’s dwindling variety of survivors, who’re stored separate from one another by a rigidly-enforced class construction. While the poor are housed in Snowpiercer’s prison-like tail, the elite reside in additional comfy environment. Former detective — and at present one of many “tailies” — Layton Well (Daveed Diggs) hopes to higher his household’s residing scenario by agreeing to examine a homicide additional up the practice. That brings him into contact with more comfortable residents, together with the enigmatic Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), who retains the practice’s engine (and financial system) operating easily. Before boarding TNT’s Snowpiercer, be certain to try the film, at present streaming on Netflix. — Ethan Alter

Snowpiercer premieres Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. on TNT.

WATCH IT: Survivor crowns its first $2 million winner on the Winners at War finale



And then there have been 5… truly, make that six. In the season finale of Survivor: Winners at War, the exiled Edge of Extinction gamers will compete to rejoin the quintet of Tony, Sarah, Michele, Ben and Denise that’s gunning for that $2 million prize. Will Tyson win his means again into the sport — solely to be voted out once more? Or is Boston Rob not going to let a second probability move him by? And don’t overlook about Natalie, who was the primary to find yourself on Extinction and would love to come roaring again and win all of it. The two-hour Season 40 finale shall be adopted by a digital reunion with host Jeff Probst and the solid, which can have to have sufficient fireworks to tide us over by our Survivor-less fall. Production on Season 41 stays halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. — E.A.

The Survivor: Winners at War finale airs Wednesday, May 13 at eight p.m. on CBS.

WATCH IT: The Happy Days of Garry Marshall takes you again

Nearly 4 years after the beloved producer/director/author/actor died at 81, ABC is paying tribute to him in a two-hour particular. Many of the celebrities he labored with in his storied 50-plus-year profession, together with Julia Roberts, Ron Howard and a deep bench of family and friends members, will bear in mind him and his unforgettable work, from Happy Days and Laverne and Shirley to Pretty Woman and Overboard. His spouse Barabara and their grownup kids shall be available, too, to inform tales about how he bought his begin. — Raechal Shewfelt

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall airs Tuesday, May 12 at eight p.m. on ABC.

WATCH IT: The Photograph price trying at on Blu-ray and DVD



It looks like eons in the past that motion pictures had been opening in theaters — and whereas Hollywood’s 2020 slate was grounded to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic, there have been nonetheless a few good surprises to hit cineplexes the primary 10 weeks of the yr. One of these was The Photograph, Stella Meghie’s quiet and poetical time-jumping romance about a New York artwork curator (Insecure‘s Issa Rae) who develops emotions for the journalist (Atlanta‘s LaKeith Stanfield) profiling her late mom. It’s a main studio launch so tender and subdued, the truth is, that it feels much more like a Focus Feature than a Universal Picture, which speaks to the indie aesthetic Meghie has nurtured in earlier work like Jean of the Joneses and The Weekend. Plus, that is the closest we’ll most likely ever get to an Insecure-Atlanta crossover episode. — Kevin Polowy

Story continues