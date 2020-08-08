Winners and losers of new SEC football schedule 2020

The extreme responses came right away.

The Southeastern Conference’s live expose on SEC Network of each school’s 2 new challengers had actually everybody talking headed into the weekend.

The SEC still hasn’t launched the complete schedule with the dates of when the video games will be played– that ought to come within the next 2 weeks– today every SEC school understands the 10 challengers it will face this season. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stated the conference “made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020.”

It would not be the SEC, however, if there weren’t strong sensations about the upgradedschedule

To figure out which schools got great news and which schools might currently be preparing sternly worded letters to league head office, we provide you the winners and losers of the SEC’s new 10- challenger schedules.

Winners

Alabama

The Crimson Tide constructed out well Friday when the SEC dispensed Kentucky and Missouri as its 2 new challengers. It might have been much better– aka Vanderbilt– however the most crucial thing for Alabama was preventingFlorida Alabama currently had 2 of the most difficult SEC East groups, Georgia and Tennessee, and wasn’t excited to include the 3rd. Instead, the country’s preseasonNo 3 group gets 2 extremely winnable video games though Kentucky is no cupcake.

Georgia

The preseason SEC East preferred included the 2 simplest SEC …