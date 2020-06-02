Winner announced in contest to redesign Hitler’s birthplace to deter Nazi ‘pilgrimages’

Austrian authorities have introduced the profitable plan to redesign the home the place Adolf Hitler was born in 1889, turning it right into a police station and attempting to make it unattractive as a pilgrimage website for individuals who glorify the Nazi dictator.

A design by Austrian architects Marte.Marte beat 11 rivals in an inside ministry tender, officers announced on Tuesday.

The refurbishment is anticipated to be full across the finish of 2022 and can value round €5m.

The overhaul follows a years-long back-and-forth over the possession and future use of the home in Braunau am Inn, on the German border, which was resolved in 2017 when Austria’s highest courtroom dominated that the federal government was inside its rights to expropriate the constructing after its proprietor refused to promote it.





A suggestion it may be demolished was shelved, and the federal government announced in November that police would use the constructing.

It will home the regional command and a police station.

“Some people might ask — is this the right use for this, putting the police in there? It is the downright most suitable use,” Karl Nehammer, the inside minister, mentioned on Tuesday.

“Why? The police are the guardians of basic liberties and freedoms. Police officers in training see themselves as partners of citizens and as those who protect freedom, the right to assembly and freedom of speech.”

The profitable design takes a easy, modernising method however does not tamper with the substance of the unique constructing.

The comparatively modest three-level constructing was rented by Austria’s inside ministry since 1972 to stop its misuse, and was sublet to numerous charitable organisations. It stood empty after a care centre for adults with disabilities moved out in 2011.

