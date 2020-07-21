Winn-Dixie reverses stance on masks after Trump tweet

“Beginning Monday, July 27, we will be requiring masks to be worn by customers to help reduce the spread of [Covid-19],” Joe Caldwell, the director of corporate communications and government affairs for Southeastern Grocers — Winn-Dixie’s parent company — said in a statement, adding that the company believes wearing masks in stores should be mandated by the law.

In an email to CNN Business, Caldwell denied the change in policy had to do with the president’s tweet.

The company “truly listen[s] to our customers, associates and communities. It was their feedback, combined with our desire to impress upon our shoppers how seriously we take their safety and the safety of our associates, that influenced this change,” he wrote.