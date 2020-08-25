Winless Frijns not satisfied by being top Audi finisher

Frijns ended up as the top Audi chauffeur in 3rd throughout Sunday’s race behind race winner Lucas Auer and second-placed Timo Glock, who both came through from the lower reaches of top 10 to provide a 1-2 surface for BMW.

The Dutch chauffeur had actually led the very first part of the race from lead however dropped to seventh after a choice to wait up until lap 19 of 34 to make his pitstop, which eventually handed the BMW chauffeurs the benefit they required to leapfrog their Audi competitors.

He ultimately handled to claw his method back the order to complete 3rd, passing Jamie Green on the sprint to the goal to take the last podium area by simply 0.202 s.

Frijns has actually stepped up his video game in his 3rd season in the DTM and has actually regularly become the greatest opposition within the Audi steady to two-time champ Rene Rast and Nico Muller, however hasn’t had the ability to break his success duck, in spite of scoring 4 lead in the very first 6 certifying sessions.

Asked if he took fulfillment in whipping Rast and Muller in a straight battle, Frijns stated: “Obviously I’m here to win races, whoever is the quickest man is the man I might beat.

“Today BMW did a great task and they were the ones to beat today and we didn’t. So it does not matter if I defend P5 with Nico or Rene, I’m here to win.

“Starting from …