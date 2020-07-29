Winkine 2000W Electric Moped Fat Tire Scooter with Front/Rear Shocks, Dual Disc Brakes One Button Start Electric Fat Tire Motor Bike for Adult with 2 Seats/Backrest/Cargo/Helmet，60V 21.8Ah

Product Description

STAY AMAZING STAY COOL – Your need for speed has a favorite ride, the HL2000. Built for high-speed performance at up to 40 mph, HL2000 packs a serious punch with its luxurious integrated design, steel trellis frame and variable speed, high-torque motor, off-road fat tires.

Specification

· Motor: 2000W Rear Hub Motor

· Battery: 60v 21.8ah Lithium Ion Battery

· Top Speed: 40 mph

· Max Rider Weight: 440 lbs

· Frame: High-tensile steel

· Range Per Charge: 50+ miles in optimum conditions

Shocks: Hydraulic Front and Rear

· Brake: Hydraulic Front and Rear

HL2000 Electric Moped Fat Tire Scooter

Powerful, affordable and easy to operate: Proudly assembled in Los Angeles, CA USA! Arrives to your doorstep pre-assembled. Trouble-free set up and built to last!

One Button Start

Super load alarm system with wheel lock,you can lock or unlock with the remote controller and then just press one button to start your scooter.

Upadated Included in Package

· 1x HS2000 Electric Fat Tire Scooter Moped

· 1x Motor Watch

· 1x Rear Storage Cargo

· 1x Scooter Helmet

· 1x Rearview Mirror
· 1x Charger
· 1x User manual
· 1x Installation tools

Motor Watch

Rear Storage Cargo

Scooter Helmet

Rearview Mirror

Features

LED Light

LED Light

fat tire

fat tire

rear shocks

rear shocks

dual disc brakes

dual disc brakes

High-Performance LED Light

Custom 7.8” off-road fat tires

Rear suspension

Hand-operated dual disc brakes

STAY AMAZING, STAY COOL – Integrated design with argon arc welding method and porcelain process bring luxurious look. And the electric moped is well built with a robust and durable base and frame, can support a max weight of 440lb. Front & dual rear led headlight and IP54 waterproof protection ensures be any conditions.
SMOOTH & FAST – 2000W rated power motor allows it to quickly accelerate and climb smoothly. The 60V 21.8Ah Li-ion battery supplies max speed of 40 MPH and a max cruising distance up to 50 miles after a single full charge.
COMFORTABLE & SAFETY – A pair of dual disc brakes controlled by hand levers will slow or stop you at any time, with a comfortable seat, front & rear hydraulic shock absorption, strong front fork suspension, a large deck and 7.8 inch thick tires that provide strong traction and stability, the ride is both comfortable and exciting.
CONVENIENT REMOTE CONTROL & ONE BUTTON START – Super load alarm system with wheel lock,you can lock or unlock with the remote controller and then just press one button to start your scooter.
UPGRADE ACCESSORIES INCLUDED – Except the electric sccoter, you will also reiceive rearview mirror, rear cargo with backrest, helmet, Motor Watch, smart remote control Key and tools.

