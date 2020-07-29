Wingtips on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will keep them from falling off your ear

Sure, this is not the very first time we have actually seen the Galaxy Buds Live, however it’s the very first time we see the TWS buds from all angles and address a concern we have actually been asking ourselves for a long time now. How do they remain in one’s year without falling offered the existing style?

Leaked renders

The brand-new images offer us an “inside look” exposing little wingtips on one side of the bean. This suggests that the speakers are not dealing with the ear straight and rather rests in the ear pinna. The wingtips ought to keep the beans fromfalling Additionally, we get to see the Mystic Black and Bronze colors of the Buds Live.

