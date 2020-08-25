Wings of Tatev to host schoolchildren – Panorama

August 25, Yerevan: Wings of Tatev, the world’s longest reversible aerial tramway (5,752 m) reveals a special deal for schoolchildren and kids from orphanages, who will secure free gain access to to the ropeway. The special deal is offered from 25 August to 15 September inclusive, CONCEPT Foundation stated in a declaration.

Children will get extraordinary memories and impressions from splendid landscapes, Vorotan Gorge with its breathtaking view and the aerial tramway overlooking the Tatev Monastery Complex.

It is kept in mind that Wings of Tatev, an aerial ropeway consisted of in the Guinness World Records, has actually been running considering that 2010. It is one of the landmarks of Armenia, contributing to advancement of regional facilities and increasing both domestic and worldwide tourist. Over the ten years, it has actually hosted around 1mln visitors.

The abrupt decrease in the traveler circulation due to this year’s Coronavirus pandemic needs extra financing from the creators to cover functional expenses. However, Wings of Tatev continues the flights and uses appealing bundles for visitors and visitors.

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of Wings of Tatev schoolchildren and kids from orphanages will be able to likewise check out one of the most popular spiritual, cultural and knowledge centers of Armenia, the 9th century Tatev Monastery …