The family of a Windrush generation migrant who has still maybe not been directly granted British citizenship has warned that he may die before his ability to claim the UK as his home country is realised.

The HMT Empire Windrush landed on British shores 71 years back yesterday, bringing with it migrants who does help to rebuild the UK from the rubble of the Second World War in substitution for the right to construct a new life in the country.

However, 2 yrs after the scandal, which saw Windrush era migrants denied fundamental rights under the government’s “hostile environment” policy, Clayton Barnes, 82, has still been left without citizenship.





Mr Barnes was prevented from time for the UK in 2010 after visiting Jamaica, despite having lived and worked in Britain for 60 years. He was eventually given the ability to reunite five years later.

However, regardless of the government saying it would work to “right the wrongs” uncovered in the scandal, his daughter Samantha said not much had changed since her father was allowed back.

Speaking on BBC’s Newsnight she said: “All we’ve really received is his biometric card which is what he already had in the first place was an indefinite leave to remain in his passport, but now we have the card option. That’s it. Other than that there’s not really been any development.”

1/15 The ex-troopship ‘Empire Windrush’ arriving at Tilbury Docks from Jamaica, with 482 Jamaicans on board, emigrating to Britain. Getty 2/15 Jamaican immigrants being welcomed by RAF officials from the Colonial Office after the ex-troopship ‘Empire Windrush’ landed them at Tilbury. PA 3/15 Alford Gardner who arrived in Britain in 1948 on the very first Windrush ship to dock in Tilbury, Essex, speaking at his home in Leeds PA 4/15 Alford Gardner in Leeds soon after he found its way to Britain in 1948 on the first Windrush ship to dock in Tilbury, Essex PA 5/15 Gardner was 22 years of age when that he boarded the ship in Kingston, Jamaica, with his brother Gladstone before they and hundreds of Caribbean migrants called on to rebuild post-war Britain disembarked the ship in Tilbury Docks PA 6/15 Alford Gardner (right), all through his RAF service in 1947 PA 7/15 The son of Ruth Williams, a Windrush-generation immigrant, really wants to the leave the country after threats of deportation. According to his mother, Mr Haynes sent applications for British citizenship in 2016 but was rejected, despite Ms Williams having lived in the UK very nearly permanently since arriving from St Vincent and the Grenadines in 1959. Ruth Williams, 75, said she felt “betrayed” by Britain after the Home Office twice turned down applications for her 35-year-old son, Mozi Haynes, to stay in the country. Ms Williams is understood to own cancer and said she relies heavily on her son for support. PA 8/15 The British liner ‘Empire Windrush’ at port in 1954. Getty 9/15 Ruth Williams, 75, with her British passport. “I feel betrayed and a second class citizen in my own country,” she said. “This makes me so sad and the Home Office must show some compassion. “I am unwell and almost 75, I live on my own and I need my son to stay here. I need my family around me and I can’t face being alone. He has applied to the Home Office and been refused twice.” PA 10/15 From the most notable, hopeful Jamaican boxers Charles Smith, Ten Ansel, Essi Reid, John Hazel, Boy Solas and manager Mortimer Martin get to Tilbury on the Empire Windrush in the hope of finding work in Britain. Getty 11/15 Jamaicans reading a newspaper whilst up to speed the ex-troopship ‘Empire Windrush’ bound for Tilbury docks in Essex. Getty 12/15 After half a century in Britain, Anthony Bryan decided it absolutely was time to go abroad. But the decision trigger a nightmare that saw him lose his job, detained twice and very nearly deported to Jamaica. AFP/Getty 13/15 Jamaica-born Anthony Bryan poses outside his home in Edmonton, north London. Now 60 and a grandfather, Bryan thought the issue could possibly be resolved swiftly, as that he legally moved to Britain with his family as part of the Windrush generation of Caribbean migrants after World War II. In 1948, the ship Windrush brought the first band of migrants from the West Indies to greatly help rebuild post-war Britain, and many more followed from around the Commonwealth. A 1971 law gave them indefinite leave to stay, but many never formalised their status, often since they were young ones who came over on the parents’ passports and then never applied for their very own. AFP/Getty 14/15 Three Jamaican immigrants (left to right) John Hazel, a 21-year-old boxer, Harold Wilmot, 32, and John Richards, a 22-year-old carpenter, coming to Tilbury up to speed the ex-troopship ‘Empire Windrush’, smartly wearing zoot suits and trilby hats. Getty 15/15 Newly arrived Jamaican immigrants on board the ‘Empire Windrush’ at Tilbury in 1948. Getty

Asked if he had been granted citizenship, his daughter added: “No generally not very. We received a letter to say that once that he remains in the united states for another five years, he can then apply for a citizenship.

“That’s only an application that’s not a guarantee of citizenship. My father might not even be alive in five years, he’s already 84.”

Last month the government announced its Windrush Compensation Scheme, which it turned out estimated would pay out between £200m and £500m, had only provided £360,000 to 60 victims of the government’s actions.

Asked in regards to the Windrush compensation scheme, Mr Barnes’ daughter said: “How do you put a price on that? How do you put a price on eight years of trauma?”

It employs the Home Office was warned there’s a “grave risk” of something similar happening again if ministers fail to implement the tips set out in a independent review into the scandal.

In an interview with Radio 4’s Westminster Hour on Sunday, Wendy Williams, who wrote up the review into the scandal, added that the compensation scheme for victims “is not demonstrating the benefits that it should”.