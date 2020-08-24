Windows 95 is 25 years old today

Update August 24th, 2020: Today marks Windows 95’s 25th anniversary. Check out our retrospective initially from its 20th anniversary listed below and upgraded somewhat to show the brand-new anniversary date.

Twenty- 5 years back today, individuals were lining up at CompUSA or Best Buy at midnight. It wasn’t a brand-new Call of Duty video game, Apple’s newest iPod, or any kind of hardware at all that buyers were awaiting. It was software application, and not simply any software application: Windows 95.

Microsoft’s Windows 95 release on August 24th, 1995 was an extremely expected launch. Jay Leno assisted introduce the software application along with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with a great deal of jokes and the look of the whole Windows 95 advancement group on phase. It was a big day for Microsoft with TELEVISION commercials blasting the (*25 *) Stones’ “Start Me Up” with pictures of the brand-new Start button that we still (practically) usagetoday Microsoft even employed Jennifer Anniston and Matthew Perry to produce an hour-long cyber comedy everything about Windows 95, and the software application was so popular that 7 million copies were offered throughout the very first 5 weeks.

Away from all the excitement around the launch, PC geeks were selecting in between Pentium or 486 processors, IDE or SCSI disk drives, double-speed CD-ROMs, …