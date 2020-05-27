Windows 10 May 2020 Update: built-in Linux kernel and Cortana updates

Microsoft is releasing its Windows 10 May 2020 Update immediately. It’s the most recent “major” replace to Windows 10, and its massive options embrace the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 and Cortana updates. Microsoft launched a remaining model of the replace to testers final month, and everybody on Windows 10 can get entry to the May 2020 Update by Windows Update immediately.

The largest change to the May 2020 Update is that it consists of the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2), with a custom-built Linux kernel. This Linux integration in Windows 10 will significantly enhance the efficiency of Microsoft’s Linux subsystem in Windows. Microsoft can also be promising to replace this kernel by Windows Update, and will probably be open supply so builders can create their very own WSL kernel and contribute modifications.

WSL 2 received’t embrace Linux GUI software help or GPU {hardware} acceleration simply but, as Microsoft is promising each of those options for future Windows updates.

The May 2020 Update additionally consists of some massive Cortana enhancements. Cortana can now be undocked from the Windows 10 taskbar, and it consists of the flexibility to decide on between typing or speaking to the digital assistant. This consists of tweaks to the general Cortana interface to make it extra conversational, and Microsoft has additionally added fast searches to the search dwelling interface with this newest replace. These embrace fast entry to climate, information, immediately in historical past, and new films.

You can obtain the Windows 10 May 2020 Update by checking for updates in Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.