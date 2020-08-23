WindGallop Small Portable Air Compressor Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge Car Tire Pump 12V DC Tire Compressor Electric Air Pump for Car Tires Bike Motorbike Tire Balls Other Inflatables (Yellow)



Note:

1. This air pump is designed for small cars，NOT suitable for RV, ATV, pickup, truck tyres and tyres of other big vehicles with high-pressure tyre.

2. It is NOT suitable for road bikes.

3. The tire inflator should not be used any longer than 10-minute period. Please allow the unit to cool down for at least 15 minutes after each use before continuing to use it.

4. Do not exceed the stable working pressure of 50PSI.

5. The product only can be used on DC 12V power source, it can’t be used on AC 110V, AC 220V, DC 24V, DC 36V.

6. Start the engine before plugging the power cord into the cigarette lighter socket.

Specification:

Color:yellow and blue

Input Power: DC 12V

Maximum Current: 10 A

Maximum Pressure: ≤100 Psi

tyre Gauge Accuracy: 35±1.5 Psi

Continuous Working Hours: 30 min

Air Hose Length:0.55m (1.8 Ft)

Cigarette Lighter Cord: 3m (10.1 Ft)

4 Display Units: PSI, BAR, KPA and KG/CM²

Features:

1.New Digital Led Display

Digital led display screen provides you with the most accurate pressure value, Smart and Visualization Style

2.Sturdy & Durable

Pass multiple repeated testing; with high-speed cooling, to ensure the life of the movement

Package Includes:

1 × tire Inflator

3 × valve adaptors

1 × User Manual

【EASY TO USE】: Just plug this auto tire inflator into the 12V power outlet in your car and attach the hose to the tire you want to inflate.Press the power button to turn on or off, and an analog tire pressure gauge for the current PSI (BAR).

【FAST INFLATION】: Our small air compressor uses the original unique turbocharged movement, which is more powerful, less noisy and more stable. Inflating the 195/65R15 car tire from 0 to 35psi in 5 min.

【VERY USEFUL】: The air pump comes with 3 valve adaptors, not only for the car but also perfect for bike, motorbike, midsize SUV, sports equipment such as swimming rings, pool toys, basketball, soccer, sports balls, and other inflatables.

【11.8 FT LONG REACH】: This electric tire pump has a 1.8 ft air hose and 10.1 ft power cord length enough to reach each tire comfortably.

【100% SATISFACTORY SERVICE and NOTES】: We provide a 12-months 100% satisfactory warranty and 24 hours of customer service. Notes: This air pump is designed for normal size cars. NOT suitable for RV, ATV, pickup, truck and other big vehicles with high-pressure tires.