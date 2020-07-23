Wind intensification predicted in Armenia in the coming days – Panorama

Short rain with thunderstorm is predicted on July 25-28 in most areas of Armenia, Hydromet meteorological service reported onThursday throughout the thunderstorm wind speed might rise to 20-25 m/s. In different locations hail is likewisepredicted On July 26 no rainfall is predicted.North- west wind speed is 3- 8 m/s.

On July 25-27, the air temperature level will increase by 4- 5 degrees, the source included.