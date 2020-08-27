Winco EMW-1000ST, 1,000 W Spectrum Commercial Stainless Steel Touch Control Microwave



Price: $218.00

(as of Aug 27,2020 06:45:16 UTC – Details)



A durable, attractive full stainless steel exterior and interior construction highlight the powerful and efficient Spectrum TOUCH CONTROL MICROWAVE. Offering 1000W of microwave power, this microwave is ideal for heating and warming grab-and-go items, soups, sandwiches, prepackaged lunches, beverages, and more at your concession stand, lunch room, snack bar, office, or quick-serve establishment. Built with the commercial user in mind, this unit accommodates 10 easy-to-program functions including defrost and will withstand repeated use in a professional, high-volume environment. The unique motor-driven bottom antenna provides efficient energy distribution, peak performance, and consistent results to keep your establishment moving with ease. With multiple power levels and adjustable time intervals, as well as a spacious 0.9 cubic feet oven cavity, this microwave is flexible enough to accommodate a variety of items to meet all your cooking and warming needs.

1,000 watts of cooking power for quick heating. Ample 0.9 cubic feet (25 L) oven capacity.

Motor driven bottom antenna for efficient energy distribution and consistent results

Stainless steel interior with bottom ceramic plate. Accommodates 12″ (30.5 cm) diameter platter.

Backlit LED display. Interior oven light. 3 customizable key beep volume levels. Overall dimensions: 20.1″W x 17″D x 12.2″H.

Engineered for commercial kitchen use. ETL certified!