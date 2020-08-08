Win For Jason Spezza – TheLeafsNation

That might have been Jason Spezza’s last video game in the NHL.

After playing 1123 regular-season video games in the league over a profession that covered 17 seasons, it’s tough to state what the future holds for the 37- year-old. Other veterans like Henrik Lundqvist and Patrick Marleau had their last-chance Stanley Cup runs ended rapidly, and it appeared like Spezza was going to join them.

But he didn’t decrease without a battle. Neither did his group.

Spezza’s finest opportunity to win the Stanley Cup returned in 2007 with the OttawaSenators He was 23 years of ages at the time and had actually broken out as one of the league’s leading young skills. Spezza published 87 points in 67 regular-season video games and a team-leading 22 points in 20 championship game. The Sens would wind up getting dropped in the Final by the Anaheim Ducks, bailing out in 5 video games.

Back then, Spezza was that group’s variation of Auston Matthews– the young, very skilled centre entrusted with bring his group to success. Now, well over a years later on, Spezza is the veteran, mentoring the gamers that he utilized to be.

Spezza does not have the capability to be a game-changing skill any longer, however he can still make a distinction. And he did on Friday.

In the 2nd duration, with the Leafs down 2-0 and the group revealing essentially no indications of life, Spezza did what he …