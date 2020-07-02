Wimbledon donate 26,000 strawberries to NHS key workers | Tennis News





The AELTC are donating 200 punnets of Wimbledon strawberries per day to NHS staff and frontline workers

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) are donating 200 punnets of Wimbledon strawberries per day to NHS staff and frontline workers in London.

The donations, part of the AELTC’s broader contributions to the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, really are a gesture of appreciation for the dedicated service of the NHS during what would have been Wimbledon fourteen days.

More than 26,000 strawberries, which would have already been used for The Championships, are now being hulled and portioned by way of a group of AELTC staff.

Our staff have already been particularly keen to do what they are able to to help during this time. Wimbledon chief Richard Lewis

Outgoing chief executive, Richard Lewis, said the AELTC are doing all they are able to to help the local community.

He said: “Since the cancellation of The Championships, we’ve been very centered on doing what we can to help those in our neighborhood who are undergoing hardship because of the coronavirus crisis.

“Our staff have been especially keen to do what they can to help during this period and we were pleased that so many of them volunteered to indulge in the strawberry hulling operation during the Wimbledon fortnight.

“We want to extend our thanks once more to Food & Drink at Wimbledon, our year-round catering partner, and City Harvest, our distribution partner, once we work with them to play a small part in helping our community through this time of crisis.”

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android