Willz WLR33MS1D02 Compact Refrigerator Single Door/Chiller, Glass Shelf,3.3 Cu.Ft Stainless Steel Look Mini Fridge, Cu Ft



Price: $149.99

(as of Sep 03,2020 05:54:02 UTC – Details)



This Willz 3.3 Cu Ft single door compact chiller refrigerator with its Stainless steel look will enrich your kitchen, rec room or home office with different styles, which can store snacks and keep cool beverages and more. This thoughtful refrigerator offers an adjustable mechanical thermostat control to make your life easily. Thanks to its reversible door that can be suitable for different kitchen layout.

【REMOVABLE GLASS SHELVES】 The glass shelf separates fruit and vegetable. Glass shelves can separate your different types of food. A removable slide-out glass shelf provides more ways to organize your storage needs.

【COMPACT & STYLISH】 This space saving refrigerator (17.48*19.02*33.19 inches) stores food, soda, beer, and other beverages with minimal energy and without taking up too much space. The sleek, retro design refrigerator is perfect for college dorm rooms, offices, garages, home bars.

【ADJUSTABLE MECHANICAL THERMOSTAT CONTROL】Willz refrigerator can be controlled manually with the control dial from cool to cold to coldest, you can turn the knob to set the temperature you want. And the temperature range for refrigerator compartment is 32℉ to 47℉, chiller compartment 27℉ to 37℉.

【ENERGY SAVING & TWO LEVELING FRONT LEGS】Retro Compact Refrigerator uses R600a high-efficiency and low-energy consumption compressor, it can cool food quickly with lower energy. Leveling legs can adjust feet and keep level placement anywhere.

【PACKAGE INCLUDES】 1 * Refrigerator; 2 * Removable glass shelf; 1 * Power Cord; 1 * User’s Manual; 1 * Warranty Card.