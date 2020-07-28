Willz WLCMD207WE-07 Countertop Microwave Oven, 0.7 Cu.Ft/700W Microwave Oven, 6 Cooking Programs LED Lighting Push Button, 1 Glass Tray, 1 Roller Ring, 1 Shaft, 1 Power Cord, White



Price: $71.01

(as of Jul 28,2020 01:43:06 UTC – Details)



The Willz 0.7-cu. ft. Microwave Oven in White color is an excellent choice for home or office use. It provides six cooking functions for easy, one-touch operation. There are 10 variable power levels and convenient programs that are easily controlled based on food weight. Other features include time defrost, weight defrost, LED display, a kitchen timer and a cooking complete reminder. This Willz microwave oven comes in several colors so you can choose the best match for your kitchen decor.

【700W WITH SIX ONE TOUCH COOKING WAY】 Willz 0.7 Cu.Ft, 700 watts microwave oven can satisfy your needs, this thoughtful microwave oven offers six one touch start cooking way to quick start the Potato, Popcorn, Pizza, Beverage and more.

【CHILD SAFETY LOCK & KITCHEN TIMER】Microwave oven equips with kitchen timer, which helps you the cooked food not over time. Led display will easy to read the number. The safety lock prevents unsupervised operation by children.

【DEFROST & ADD 30 SEC】 Defrost by time or weight, it is also used to set quick start function or to increase cooking time during cooking.

【10 VARIABLE POWER LEVEL & EXPRESS COOKING】 10 power levels allow you to adjust the power from 10% to 100%. Cook your meals with just a touch of a button by touching the number pad.

【PACKAGE INCLUDED】 1 * Countertop Microwave Oven; 1 * Glass Tray; 1 * Roller Ring; 1 * Shaft; 1 * Power Cord; 1 * User’s Manual; 1 * Warranty Card.