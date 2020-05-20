Willy Caballero: Chelsea exercise one-year contract option on goalkeeper | Football News





Caballero’s brand-new bargain takes him right into a 4th period with Chelsea

Chelsea have actually worked out an option to expand goalkeeper Willy Caballero’s contract by an additional year.

Caballero, whose bargain resulted from run out on June 30, will certainly currently absolutely be readily available for Chelsea’s last video games of the Premier League period – must it return to – after the project was put on hold back in March because of coronavirus.

Speaking to the club’s main internet site, Caballero claimed: “I am really pleased to make this statement. It is a benefit to be component of this Chelsea team as well as the Chelsea household, at one of one of the most historical clubs in the Premier League.

“It is a hard time for everybody now so I really feel honored by this chance as well as absolutely value it. I wish to thank my team-mates for assisting me to be my finest as well as I wish to say thanks to the one in charge as well as the club for expanding my contract.

“I’m sure they will continue to demand the maximum from me and I will compete with the same energy as always. I am very happy.”

The previous Manchester City ‘caretaker has actually included 9 times for Frank Lampard’s side this period as well as this expansion will certainly take his remain at Stamford Bridge right into a 4th period.

What regarding Chelsea’s various other out-of-contract gamers?

0: 32 Frank Lampard claims Chelsea should iron out gamer agreements that are going out prior to the feasible resumption of the Premier League Frank Lampard claims Chelsea should iron out gamer agreements that are going out prior to the feasible resumption of the Premier League

Chelsea have actually concluded Caballero’s future – a bargain the club internet site claimed was carried out in April – yet they are yet to make a news pertaining to the futures of Olivier Giroud, Willian as well as Pedro, every one of whom run out contract on June 30.

Head train Lampard has actually informed Sky Sports he would certainly “love the squad to look as it has all season” as well as discover an option to make sure Chelsea are not without those gamers if the Premier League’s Project Restart succeeds

“It is still unclear if as well as when play will certainly obtain underway. We have huge gamers [out of contract] to ensure that’s something I’m certainly checking out really meticulously,” he informed Sky Sports expert Jamie Redknapp.

“The ones that run out contract below have actually been excellent slaves for the club, as well as really have a great deal of sensation for the club.

“Of program they’ll be worried regarding themselves, in regards to exactly how training is currently is as well as if the pre-season is a thrill they’re mosting likely to need to ensure they’re alright.

“So it’s mosting likely to need to be something we need to take a look at, ideally we can make that plan can be made so they can remain with us.

“I would love the squad to look as it has all season, but we’ll have to see how that works.”