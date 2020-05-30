Willow Dunn’s stepmum is described as a ‘doting mother who spoiled her biological children’

The stepmum of Willow Dunn, who was allegedly left to die in her cot, has been described as a doting mother who loved spoiling her biological kids.

The four-year-old lady was discovered useless at her residence in Cannon Hill, east Brisbane, on Monday in what police will allege is considered one of Australia’s worst ever circumstances of kid neglect.

Her father Mark James Dunn, 43, has been charged with her homicide.

Willow’s stepmother, Shannon White, who was additionally residing on the property, has not been charged.

Ms White considered herself as a ‘helicopter mum’ to her biological kids.

She despatched a textual content message to a good friend final yr which learn: ‘He’s like 4 inches from my mattress, I’m a helicopter mum lol.’

Willow Dunn, 4, (pictured left) was discovered useless at her residence in Cannon Hill, east Brisbane, on Monday and her father Mark James Dunn (pictured center), 43, was charged with her homicide

Willow’s step-mum, Shannon White (pictured), was described as a ‘doting’ mother who ‘spoiled’ her biological kids and partied with her grownup daughter

Another message revealed she stated the kid was ‘spoiled’ after getting a new walker, The Courier Mail reported.

A good friend of Ms White, who met the mum when shopping for child garments from her on Facebook, stated he had visited the Cannon Hill residence for a children’s playdate however didn’t see Willow.

He stated his impression of Ms White was ‘that she was a doting mum and gave her kids what they needed’.

The man defined Ms White had been enthusiastic about her grownup daughter coming to stay with her and stated the pair would usually celebration collectively.

‘She would submit about going out clubbing and all the time posting images of how a lot alcohol she had purchased for her night time out and it escalated a lot when her daughter got here up,’ he stated.

The investigation into Willow’s demise is nonetheless ongoing, police are nonetheless making an attempt to piece collectively the ‘days, months and years’ main as much as her demise.

Willow Dunn’s (pictured) physique was discovered decomposing in her mattress and police revealed she died of malnourishment and sustained neglect

A autopsy has revealed Willow was ‘experiencing severe malnourishment, together with many different well being considerations that supported sustained mistreatment’.

Willow’s mother, who was good friend’s with Ms White for greater than 20 years, died simply days after giving start.

Shortly after her demise Ms White moved from South Australia to stay with the widower in Queensland.

Daily Mail Australia understands Willow was despatched to stay with an aunt and uncle after her mother’s demise, however returned to stay with Mr Dunn about a yr later.

Her father was charged beneath a new definition of homicide in Queensland aimed toward child-killers, which incorporates ‘reckless indifference to human life’.

The case was briefly talked about in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, however Dunn didn’t seem in particular person, with the case adjourned till July 20.

Naomi Dunn (pictured, left) died after giving start to Willow in 2015. A yr earlier, Shannon White (proper) had been bridesmaid at her wedding ceremony – however later ‘shacked up with her husband’

It is understood Willow was recognized to the Child Safety division, however was not registered with the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Knight from the murder squad stated police had spoken to all members of the family, together with Willow’s 19-year-old step-sister.

‘We proceed to research all elements of Willow’s life, being her care, her well being and her remedy within the days weeks, months and years main as much as her demise,’ Inspector Knight stated.

‘Our investigation will proceed till detectives are glad that we have exhausted all choices to make a thorough analysis and determine whether or not another culpability exists for another folks that had accountability to supply take care of Willow.’

He admitted paramedics and police had discovered the scene ‘extraordinarily confronting’ after they arrived on the household residence.