Willow Dunn’s stepmother is arrested and expected to be charged with the murder over toddler’s death

The stepmother of a four-year-old lady allegedly left to die in her cot has been charged with murder.

Willow Dunn’s physique was discovered malnourished and decomposing in her mattress at her residence in Brisbane final Monday, her face partially eaten by rats.

Her father, Mark James Dunn, 43, was charged with murder after he allegedly discovered the toddler useless two days earlier and did not name emergency providers.

Dunn’s associate Shannon White was on Wednesday arrested and later charged with murder at Morningside police station.

Willow Dunn’s (pictured) physique was discovered decomposing in her mattress and police revealed she died of malnourishment and sustained neglect

Dunn’s associate Shannon White (centre) was on Wednesday arrested and later charged with murder

White was led away from the station in handcuffs trying worse for put on and sporting thongs and shabby garments.

She allegedly advised police final week that caring for Willow, who had Down syndrome, was not her accountability as she was not her organic daughter.

This was regardless of writing ‘I’d do something for my youngsters’ on her Facebook in 2014.

Ms White’s daughter, Taliah, 19, would generally feed and bathe Willow after transferring in to the home alongside with her mom.

The teenager has not been arrested and has a sister of an analogous age who nonetheless lives in Adelaide.

But for the previous yr the toddler is believed to have been solely in the care of her father, who allegedly left her in squalor.

Dunn allegedly left the helpless little lady mendacity in her mattress, ravenous to death, lengthy sufficient for her to have contaminated sores on her hips down to the bone.

Shannon White (pictured) is Willow’s stepmother and was finest mates with Willow’s organic mom Naomi Dunn for 20 years earlier than transferring in with Mr Dunn after she died

Willow’s physique was discovered malnourished and decomposing in her mattress at her residence in Brisbane final Monday, her face partially eaten by rats, and her father Mark James Dunn (pictured) charged with murder

White, second from left, was a bridesmaid at Ms Dunn’s wedding ceremony in 2014 and was her good friend for 19 years at the time

Police confirmed a autopsy revealed the toddler died of malnourishment and sustained neglect.

Willow’s mom Naomi Dunn died on November 5, 2015, from issues following Willow’s start a couple of week earlier.

Her death despatched Dunn right into a tailspin that left him depressed and struggling to cope.

Daily Mail Australia understands Willow was despatched to reside with an aunt and uncle after her mom’s death.

Their father up to a yr later took her and her brother, who is now seven, again to reside with him regardless of a custody try by the relations.

Dunn allegedly advised police after his arrest he could not deal with his daughter’s situation and was depressed about his spouse’s death.

Willow, who suffered from Down Syndrome, and her brother who is now seven (proper) was despatched to reside with an aunt and uncle after her mom’s death

Naomi Dunn died on November 5, 2015, after giving start to her daughter Willow, devastating her household

A Facebook submit from Ms White in 2014 claimed Ms Dunn was her finest good friend of 19 years (pictured)

Ms White, who was Ms Dunn’s finest good friend and a bridesmaid at her wedding ceremony in 2014, later began courting Dunn and moved from Adelaide to reside with him.

‘I nonetheless have my bestie from 19 years in the past Naomi Kipping (Ms Dunn). She’s all the time been there for me it doesn’t matter what,’ Ms White posted on Facebook in 2014.

Ms Dunn replied: ‘Awwww love ya xx.’

The two repeatedly commented on one another’s Facebook posts and that of Ms Dunn’s grownup kids from an earlier relationship.

Ms Dunn as soon as wrote Ms White was ‘so dam (sic) sizzling’ in a photograph, to which she replied ‘oh child thanks xx miss u’.

Ms Dunn’s grownup son mourned his half-sister on Facebook in the days after her death, and later shared a submit condemning Ms White.

‘Rest in Peace Willow. It’s so heartbreaking issues have turned out this manner, however you’ll eternally be in our hearts. Fly excessive with mum,’ her son wrote.

Dunn’s household have since accused him of pushing them away so he might pursue a relationship with his useless spouse’s bridesmaid.

A teddy bear sporting a Parramatta Eels jersey is seen in the bed room of the Cannon Hill residence on Tuesday (pictured) simply hours after little Willow was allegedly present in her cot

A stroller was seen in the entrance yard on Tuesday (pictured) as police continued to examine what occurred to the toddler

He allegedly banned his spouse’s different kids from seeing Willow, blocking their cellphone numbers and social media accounts.

‘He pushed away everybody when (Naomi) died so he might be with Shannon,’ the relative advised the The Australian.

Detectives are investigating whether or not Willow spent the entirety of her 4 years on earth in squalor with out enough meals or care.

She was allegedly badly malnourished, and had bone-deep sores on her hips when she was discovered.

Willow was not Down syndrome registered with the NDIS, main detectives to allege she was not receiving the care she wanted.

Dunn allegedly advised police he observed Willow’s deteriorating situation and ought to have sought assist earlier than her death.