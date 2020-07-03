Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic going virtual this year

Other performers likely to play include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle, and Nelson’s fellow Texas-based singers Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Kinky Friedman.

WILLIE NELSON SIGNS, AUCTIONS OFF FACE MASKS GIFTED TO HIM SO THAT MORE PPE COULD BE MADE

Some of the artists will perform at Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin. Others will stream live from elsewhere.

Nelson’s event started in 1972 and has been held most years since, moving around Texas and occasionally beyond your Lone Star State. It typically draws thousands.

WILLIE NELSON ‘HAS PERHAPS NOT GIVEN UP’ WEED

The 87-year-old Nelson’s 70th album was released Friday. “First Rose of Spring” features two new tunes plus Nelson’s accept songs by Toby Keith and Chris Stapleton.

