Willie Nelson hosting ‘Come and Toke It’ variety show on 4/20

The globe’s various other most-famous music weed lover, Willie Nelson, will certainly be hosting a variety show Monday in honor of 4/20

“Come and Toke It” is existing by Nelson and Luck Reunion.

“This 4/20 at 4:20 PM CT we’re bringing together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself — all from the comfort of quarantine,” the summary checks out on a YouTube video clip advertising the occasion.

The 4/20 day is one in which all points cannabis are commemorated.