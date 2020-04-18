Willie Nelson hosting ‘Come and Toke It’ variety show on 4/20

The globe’s various other most-famous music weed lover, Willie Nelson, will certainly be hosting a variety show Monday in honor of 4/20
“Come and Toke It” is existing by Nelson and Luck Reunion.
“This 4/20 at 4:20 PM CT we’re bringing together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself — all from the comfort of quarantine,” the summary checks out on a YouTube video clip advertising the occasion.
The 4/20 day is one in which all points cannabis are commemorated.
“Whether you partake or not, this is your chance to live the dream,” an uploading on the website mentioned. “Luck will be asking fans to post a video of themselves passing (whatever toking material of their choice) to the left with the hashtags #ComeandTokeIt #PassLeft. Select videos will be featured during the Come And Toke It broadcast before Willie takes the last hit on air.”