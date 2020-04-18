Willie Nelson hosting ‘Come and Toke It’ variety show on 4/20

By
Jasyson
-

The globe’s various other most-famous music weed lover, Willie Nelson, will certainly be hosting a variety show Monday in honor of 4/20

“Come and Toke It” is existing by Nelson and Luck Reunion.

“This 4/20 at 4:20 PM CT we’re bringing together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself — all from the comfort of quarantine,” the summary checks out on a YouTube video clip advertising the occasion.

The 4/20 day is one in which all points cannabis are commemorated.

According to Luck Reunion’s site, “In honor of Luck’s landlord and the unofficial patron saint of weed, Luck and Willie’s Reserve are also joining forces to launch the #comeandtokeit #passleft challenge: perhaps the world’s only chance to knock smoking with Willie Nelson off their bucket list.”

“Whether you partake or not, this is your chance to live the dream,” an uploading on the website mentioned. “Luck will be asking fans to post a video of themselves passing (whatever toking material of their choice) to the left with the hashtags #ComeandTokeIt #PassLeft. Select videos will be featured during the Come And Toke It broadcast before Willie takes the last hit on air.”

The 86- year-old artist has actually been a supporter of cannabis for years, though in December he informed CNN affiliate KSAT in San Antonio, Texas, that he had actually quit smoking cigarettes due to health and wellness problems.

Source link

Post Views: 34

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR